Bilawal Pays Tribute To Security Forces On Killing Terrorists In N. Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid tribute to the security forces for killing 6 terrorists in North Waziristan.
In a statements issued here by Bilawal House media cell, the PPP Chairman said that killing 6 terrorists and injuring 6 other Khawarij, was an important achievement of the security forces.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the ongoing intelligence-based operations of the forces to eliminate terrorists are a reflection of our national determination.
He said that PPP is determined to continue supporting the security forces fighting against terrorists.
