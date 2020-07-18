UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Pays Tribute To Shahnawaz Bhutto On 34th Death Anniversary

Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Bilawal pays tribute to Shahnawaz Bhutto on 34th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday paid tribute to Shahnawaz Bhutto, killed at the age of 26.

In a message on the 34th death anniversary of Shahnawaz Bhutto, he said his uncle received numerous death threats but continued struggle for the restoration of democracy, said a press release.

Bilawal claimed that the PPP had sacrificed for democracy and democratic rights of the people more than many freedom movements in the world.

He said people would not forget the great sacrifice of Shahnawaz Bhutto and to be remembered at every step of struggle for the restoration and strengthening of democracy and supremacy of the Constitution.

