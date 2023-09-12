Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tributes To 11 Martyred Party Workers Of Zia Regime

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Bilawal pays tributes to 11 martyred party workers of Zia regime

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to 11 workers of his party who were martyred in 1983 during General Zia's regime at Khairpur Nathan Shah (KN Shah) town of district Dadu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to 11 workers of his party who were martyred in 1983 during General Zia's regime at Khairpur Nathan Shah (KN Shah) town of district Dadu.

The PPP Chairman, in his message on their 40th martyrdom anniversary here, said that the Jiyalas of K N Shah were martyred for demanding the restoration of democracy in the country.

"The martyrs of the K N Shah tragedy, Shaheed Abdul Ghani Abro, Shaheed Abdul Aziz Lakher, Shaheed Nizamuddin Naich, Shaheed Abdul Nabi Khoso, Shaheed Allah Warayo Langah, Shaheed Shahnawaz Khoso, Shaheed Habibullah Leghari, Shaheed Didar Khokhar, Shaheed Zameer Hussain Jagirani, Shaheed Ejaz Hussain Khunharo and Shaheed Manzoor Ahmed Chandio, will live forever in our hearts," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the tree of democracy in Pakistan has been watered by the leadership of the PPP and its workers with their blood.

He said that during the MRD, the Jiyalas under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought and made sacrifices with determination, courage, steadfastness, and unwavering will, which are unparalleled and eternal. "The youth of Pakistan should study the history of the MRD movement so that they know the great sacrifices made by the generations before them for democracy," he urged.

He reiterated his commitment that his party will not let the sacrifices of the martyrs of K N Shah go in vain, and will continue to play an active role in the stability of democracy and protect the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Khairpur Dadu Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21: ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21: Shehbaz

6 minutes ago
 DSP Mirpurkhas kickoffs traffic awareness campaign ..

DSP Mirpurkhas kickoffs traffic awareness campaign

6 minutes ago
 Madad launches drug awareness, curtailment campaig ..

Madad launches drug awareness, curtailment campaign in academic institutions

58 seconds ago
 CM Domki directs ministers to improve performance

CM Domki directs ministers to improve performance

1 minute ago
 Sharjah goes green: Transforming education for COP ..

Sharjah goes green: Transforming education for COP28

20 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber further strengthens it ..

Dubai International Chamber further strengthens its presence in Europe with laun ..

20 minutes ago
Turkish Ambassador calls on finance minister

Turkish Ambassador calls on finance minister

1 minute ago
 72 new Corona cases reported in last week

72 new Corona cases reported in last week

1 minute ago
 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) expands banking services for s ..

7 minutes ago
 More than 250 global experts to address latest Gov ..

More than 250 global experts to address latest Government Communication trends a ..

35 minutes ago
 Interim CM meets Jamaat delegation

Interim CM meets Jamaat delegation

7 minutes ago
 GDRFAD to host ‘International Conference on Poli ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan