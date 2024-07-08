Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tributes To Abdul Sattar Edhi On His 8th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi on his death anniversary.

Bilawal, in his message, said that today, on the 8th death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi, we remember and pay tribute to a true humanitarian and a beacon of selfless service.

He said that Edhi's steadfast dedication to the underprivileged and his profound compassion for humanity continue to inspire us all. "Edhi Sahib's legacy of kindness and philanthropy is a guiding light for Pakistan and the world," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed that the Almighty grant Abdul Sattar Edhi a highest place in Jannah.

