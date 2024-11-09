Bilawal Pays Tributes To Allama Iqbal On Birth Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartfelt tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day, marking the 147th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s national poet and visionary philosopher.
In his message, he highlighted Iqbal's timeless influence on the nation and his profound contributions toward the intellectual and ideological awakening of the Muslim community in South Asia.
"His vision provided a blueprint not only for a separate homeland but also for a moral and just society that embodies compassion, courage, and progress,” stated Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He stressed that Iqbal’s teachings on self-reliance, resilience, and commitment to one's values continue to inspire millions of Pakistanis, especially the youth, to actively contribute to building a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.
That PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s dedication to the values of social justice, democracy, and equal rights - principles that resonate deeply with Iqbal’s vision for the nation.
He called upon the nation to honor Iqbal’s legacy not just in words but through action, fostering a society rooted in tolerance, integrity, and progress. “Let us carry forward Iqbal’s dream by embracing his ideals in our personal and collective lives, and by striving toward a Pakistan that reflects his vision of justice, peace, and equality for all.”
