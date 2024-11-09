Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tributes To Allama Iqbal On Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Bilawal pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartfelt tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day, marking the 147th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s national poet and visionary philosopher.

In his message, he highlighted Iqbal's timeless influence on the nation and his profound contributions toward the intellectual and ideological awakening of the Muslim community in South Asia.

"His vision provided a blueprint not only for a separate homeland but also for a moral and just society that embodies compassion, courage, and progress,” stated Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He stressed that Iqbal’s teachings on self-reliance, resilience, and commitment to one's values continue to inspire millions of Pakistanis, especially the youth, to actively contribute to building a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

That PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s dedication to the values of social justice, democracy, and equal rights - principles that resonate deeply with Iqbal’s vision for the nation.

He called upon the nation to honor Iqbal’s legacy not just in words but through action, fostering a society rooted in tolerance, integrity, and progress. “Let us carry forward Iqbal’s dream by embracing his ideals in our personal and collective lives, and by striving toward a Pakistan that reflects his vision of justice, peace, and equality for all.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Allama Muhammad Iqbal Democracy Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Moral Muslim All Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

5 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

19 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

20 hours ago
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

20 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

21 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

21 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

21 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan