Bilawal pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on the occasion of his death anniversary, calling him a visionary who inspired people to dream beyond limitations, to believe in the strength of the people and in the power of collective struggle.

He said that Allama Iqbal envisioned a nation built on the ideals of self-awareness (khudi), tolerance, and social justice- values that deeply resonate with the vision of the PPP and the sacrifices of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that it is the responsibility of every Pakistani especially the youth to reconnect with Allama Iqbal’s teachings, which call for critical thinking, compassion, and courage in the pursuit of a better tomorrow.

He concluded by saying: "Let us honor Iqbal not just in words but in action by standing for democracy, equality, and progress. Let us strive to build a Pakistan that reflects Iqbal’s dream and fulfills the promises made to our future generations."