Bilawal Pays Tributes To Benazir Bhutto On Her 71st Birth Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary, describing her as a leader who embodied vision, values, and progress.
According to a press release from Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that June 21 marks a significant day of reflection for the nation.
“On this occasion, I honor my mother, a beacon of hope, resilience, and inspiration” he added.
Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said, propelled Pakistan forward in scientific, economic, and industrial fields, tirelessly working for tolerance, unity, civil liberties, and democracy.
The PPP chairman said, Benazir Bhutto believed in equal opportunities, envisioning a Pakistan where prosperity was shared, and no one was left behind,” he highlighted.
Bilawal Bhutto said that despite facing severe trials and solitary confinement by dictatorial regimes, Shaheed BB remained steadfast, fighting against tyranny until her last breath.
“She taught us the power of forgiveness and that true leadership rises above personal grudges,” he added.
Chairman PPP pledged to continue her struggle against injustice and exploitation, aiming for an egalitarian and welfare state.
