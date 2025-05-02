Bilawal pays tributes to journalists on Press Freedom Day

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to journalists, editors, photographers and media workers across Pakistan and around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to journalists, editors, photographers and media workers across Pakistan and around the world.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he is reaffirming his party’s unwavering commitment to freedom of the press, protection of journalists and the people’s fundamental right to truth and information.

Chairman PPP said that World Press Freedom Day serves as a poignant reminder that journalism is not merely a profession—it is a public service, a shield against tyranny, and a lifeline for any democratic society.

“In every unjust silence, in every muffled truth, freedom itself is wounded,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that the unanimously passed Constitution of 1973, which guarantees the freedom of speech, expression and the press, was a historic gift from Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the country’s first elected Prime Minister.

He also recalled the enduring legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who stood as a resolute defender of press freedom even under the darkest days of dictatorship.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari, despite being the target of one of the most venomous media trials in Pakistan’s history, has always championed the cause of media liberalization.

“The PPP’s legacy is clear—we have endured censorship, imprisonment, and even martyrdom, but we have never bowed before those who sought to silence us.

A strong, independent press is not the enemy of the state; it is the voice of the people,” he said.

Calling upon the Federal and provincial governments, Chairman PPP urged immediate and concrete steps to ensure the safety and protection of journalists.

This includes robust legal safeguards, prosecution of crimes against media professionals and an end to arbitrary censorship and economic coercion.

He lauded the PPP-led Sindh Government for taking a pioneering step by passing the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Act, 2021, and establishing the Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners under this law.

Bilawal Bhutto saluted the courage of media professionals who risk their lives to uncover and report the truth.

He also stressed that in today’s digital age, the scope of press freedom must expand to include protection against online harassment, misinformation, and algorithmic bias.

“The modern press isn’t limited to print and television—it includes bloggers, vloggers, and citizen journalists. We must ensure that the principles of freedom and responsibility extend to all platforms.”

“A society without a free press is a body without a soul. Let us honour those who speak when others stay silent. Let us protect those who write so that we may read the truth. On this World Press Freedom Day, I stand with every journalist present, and future—in their relentless pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability," he added.