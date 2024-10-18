Bilawal- Pays Tributes To Karsaz Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy on its 17th anniversary, solemnly commemorating the horrific attack that occurred on October 18, 2007.
Reflecting on the tragic day when 180 brave Jiyalas laid down their lives, he expressed profound sorrow and reaffirmed the PPP's unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, justice, and sacrifice in the service of the people of Pakistan.
The Chairman of PPP stated, "The Karsaz bombing was a calculated conspiracy where dictatorship and terrorists joined forces, targeting the truck carrying Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the central leadership of PPP, amidst a sea of millions who had come to welcome her.
Those who attempted to silence the voice of democracy with terror and violence have failed, and their efforts were in vain."
He further remarked, “The Karsaz tragedy is a solemn reminder of the ultimate price paid by our brave Jiyalas, who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of democracy. Their courage and selflessness remain etched in the history of our ongoing struggle for a peaceful, democratic Pakistan—a struggle led by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
”
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the blood of the Karsaz martyrs continues to inspire the fight against extremism, injustice, and the few forces that have historically sought to suppress the rights of the people. "Our commitment to the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remains steadfast. We will continue to defend the rights of every Pakistani and uphold the values of democracy."
He called upon the nation to honor the sacrifices of the Karsaz martyrs by continuing their legacy and reaffirming their dedication to a democratic and just Pakistan. "As we mark this solemn day, we renew our pledge to safeguard democracy, to combat extremism, and to ensure that no force can derail the progress of our beloved country," he added.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded his message by extending his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, promising that the PPP will forever honor the memory of their loved ones and carry forward the mission for which they laid down their lives.
