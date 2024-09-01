Bilawal Pays Tributes To Late Kashmiri Leader Ali Shah Geelani
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his third death anniversary.
He lauded Syed Ali Shah Geelani for standing as a steadfast bulwark against Indian oppression and for upholding the banner of the IIOJK people's struggle for self-determination. He remarked that Geelani's unwavering commitment and struggle for the fundamental human right of freedom will continue to inspire current and future generations.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the unresolved IIOJK conflict threatens the peace, stability, and development of the entire region.
He reiterated that the solution to the IIOJK issue lies in United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the IIOJK people.
He reaffirmed the Pakistan People's Party’s commitment to continue extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to the IIOJK people in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promoting agriculture development, food security through Intellectual Property Rights: A pathway to ..5 minutes ago
-
QAU Alumni leads nationwide Tree Plantation drive through planting 10,000 plants16 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiri people16 minutes ago
-
Glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports fourth Monkeypox case35 minutes ago
-
Expert warns of imminent crisis as female drug abuse cases reach boiling point36 minutes ago
-
Police get released woman from ex-husband's custody46 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr seven Kashmiris in August in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
DC Kohat visits tunnel check post to prevent smuggling11 hours ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 13 accused from Tulka Ratodero11 hours ago
-
Man accused for killing 10 years old child escapes after bail denial11 hours ago
-
Accused arrested involved in rape case12 hours ago