Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tributes To Madar-e-Millat On Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Bilawal pays tributes to Madar-e-Millat on birth anniversary

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary.

He praised Madar-e-Millat for her unwavering commitment to democracy and tireless struggle for Pakistan. He lauded her as a beacon of hope and a role model for all Pakistanis.

"Fatima Jinnah's dedication to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice remains an inspiration to us all. Her contributions to our nation, especially her steadfast support for her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,

during the formative years of Pakistan, and battles against dictatorial forces are invaluable," said Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari.

He further stated, "In honoring her memory, we are reminded of the importance of her dedication to justice and equality. Let us strive to continue her work towards a more progressive and democratic Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed PPP's commitment to following the foottprints of Fatima Jinnah, striving for a just and prosperous nation where every citizen's rights are protected and respected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Fatima Jinnah All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan