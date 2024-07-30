Bilawal Pays Tributes To Madar-e-Millat On Birth Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary.
He praised Madar-e-Millat for her unwavering commitment to democracy and tireless struggle for Pakistan. He lauded her as a beacon of hope and a role model for all Pakistanis.
"Fatima Jinnah's dedication to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice remains an inspiration to us all. Her contributions to our nation, especially her steadfast support for her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,
during the formative years of Pakistan, and battles against dictatorial forces are invaluable," said Bilawal Bhutto
Zardari.
He further stated, "In honoring her memory, we are reminded of the importance of her dedication to justice and equality. Let us strive to continue her work towards a more progressive and democratic Pakistan.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed PPP's commitment to following the foottprints of Fatima Jinnah, striving for a just and prosperous nation where every citizen's rights are protected and respected.
