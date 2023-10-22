Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tributes To Nusrat Bhutto On Her 12th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Bilawal pays tributes to Nusrat Bhutto on her 12th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Madar-e-Jamhuriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a metaphor of compassion, patience and courage, who never hesitated to sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s democracy and the people.

According to a press release, he, in his message on the 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, paid tribute to her and said that Madar-e-Jamhuriat was a visionary women leader, who led a historic movement against a dictator to restore political and democratic rights to the people of Pakistan.

“After the judicial assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as long as health allowed her, Begum Bhutto continued to fight for people’s rights and never sat down silently for a single day,” he added.

“Madar-e-Jamhuriat’s values and struggles are a beacon of light for us, she will live forever in our hearts and history,” he said and urged that today, on the occasion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s death anniversary, we must once again pledge that we will continue to fight for the rights of the people with the same courage, determination and independence that Madar-e-Jamhuriat fought for."

