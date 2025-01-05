Bilawal pays tributes to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 97th birth anniversary

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 97th birth anniversary, honoring him as a visionary leader whose legacy continues to illuminate the path toward a stronger and more equitable Pakistan.
The Chairman of PPP said, “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the architect of modern Pakistan, a statesman who dedicated his life to empowering the people and laying the foundations of a progressive and self-reliant nation. His struggle for democracy, human rights, and social justice remains an eternal source of inspiration for all.”
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the transformative reforms introduced by Quaid-e-Awam.
He said, "Bhutto empowered the working class and the marginalized class through revolutionary policies in labor rights, land reforms, education, and healthcare.
He believed that the strength of a nation lies in its people and worked tirelessly to uplift them,” he said.
He praised Shaheed Bhutto’s contributions to Pakistan’s industrial and educational development, including establishing Pakistan Steel Mills, Port Qasim, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Allama Iqbal Open University and scores of other big industrial, commercial and educational establishments across the country.
The Chairman of PPP pointed out that Pakistan's first elected government granted every citizen the right to hold passports, enabling millions to work abroad, especially in Gulf countries.
This initiative uplifted countless families and bolstered the economy, with 35,000 workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone finding opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”
He lauded Shaheed Bhutto’s role in ensuring Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.
“His nuclear policy guaranteed strategic independence, while the dignified release of 90,000 prisoners of war after 1971 showcased his remarkable statesmanship. The Constitution of 1973, a hallmark of his vision, laid the democratic foundation of our country and remains a beacon of unity and justice,” he added.
On foreign policy, he noted, “The 1974 Islamic Summit united Muslim countries and elevated Pakistan’s global influence. Shaheed Bhutto’s advocacy for the oppressed and commitment to justice earned him respect worldwide.”
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the PPP’s unwavering commitment to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s ideals. “As we honour his birth anniversary, we pledge to carry forward his mission of building a Pakistan defined by equality, dignity, and progress for all its citizens. His vision is our guiding light as we strive to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and inclusive nation,” he added.
