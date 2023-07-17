Bilawal pays tributes to Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 38th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the nation will always remember the struggle and sacrifice of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto for democracy, who is truly a symbol of revolutionary thinking and vision among the youth of Pakistan.

In his message on the 38th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto here on Monday, he said that the martyrdom day of Shahnawaz Bhutto will keep reminding us how many inhuman atrocities had been done to the Bhutto family for standing with democracy, adding that after the judicial murder of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the brutal killing of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto was the second major tragedy for the Bhutto family and the party.

'Being an elder sister, the grief and sorrow of the tragic separation of her younger brother always remained like an unhealed wound in the heart of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,' he added.

Bilawal said, 'Under all circumstances, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto's constant communication with the 'young Jiyalas' and never compromising on democracy is an example for us to emulate in our struggle, adding that in the light of Bhutto's ideology, his party will continue its struggle for the protection of the 1973 Constitution and democracy, the promotion of tolerance and equality in the society, and the development and exaltation of the nation, as that was the mission, which belonged to every member of the Bhutto family, including Shahnawaz Bhutto, and for which they sacrificed their lives.