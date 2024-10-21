- Home
Bilawal Played Leadership Role To Develop Consensus On Constitutional Amendment: CM Murad
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 07:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while congratulating the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment has said that Bilawal played a leadership role to develop consensus on the Amendment.
He said that the constitution, which was given by his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was completed by his grandson Bilawal.
Murad said that the PPP Chairman fulfilled the dream of his mother regarding judicial reforms.
He said that all parties deserved appreciation for creating a consensus for the constitutional amendment.
He further said that PPP believed in the supremacy of Parliament.
