Bilawal Pledges To Continue Struggle For Democracy On 15th Anniversary Of Karsaz Carnage

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy.

In his message issued on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy, the PPP Chairman said that today reminds us the sacrifices of the leadership and workers of Party during the struggle to restore and strengthen democracy in the country.

Both the leadership and workers fought so many heinous conspiracies and walked through the rivers of blood to accomplish the mission of democracy, equality, peace and prosperity in the country, he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that on October 18, 2007, the blood of 180 people was shed to sabotage the gathering of more than 30 lakh people present in Karachi for the historic reception of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that we should remember our martyrs on October 18 every year and share the grief of their families as well as inform our young generation about our history and the struggles and sacrifices of the generations before them.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that we have to teach the young generation that developing personal enmities in politics and breaking records of telling lies is not a struggle.

He reiterated his determination that the Pakistan People's Party will continue to advance the struggle to strengthen democracy in the country, because the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Karsaz were given for the establishment of democracy and strengthening it.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that bloodshed suffered by the democratic forces besides the torture, solitary confinements and imprisonments won't deter the PPP leadership and workers from carrying on the struggle of our predecessors.

