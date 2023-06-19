UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Pledges To Fulfill Expectations Of Karachiites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday vowed to live up to the expectations of Karachiites

He said that Karachi was the biggest city in the country and it could take the country out of all problems. 'I will take a personal interest in the development of the city.' He stated this while talking to media persons after attending the oath-taking ceremony of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi, here at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground).

The PPP chairman advised Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to work with political parties. He said that JI shook hands with those, who attacked the Jinnah house, military installations and other buildings.

Bilawal said that those, who levelled fake allegations of rigging would be replied with PPP's performance and hard work.

He said that elections were snatched from them but they did not snatch the same from anyone.

He further said that PPP was deprived of Mayor in 1978, 1983 and 2001.

After the end of the dictatorship and facilitators, political orphans were being defeated from Karachi to Kashmir in the elections, he said adding that the work started from now.

The PPP chairman said that his party had always tried to resolve the issues of the people and it would continue this spirit.

He said that PPP would resolve the issues of the city through unity.

He said that the graveyards of this city were full of 'Jeayalas' when this city was run by a phone call.

Bilawal said that PPP workers had sacrificed their lives for this city, the restoration of democracy and the country.

Replying to a question, he said that the Federal and provincial governments would cooperate with the Karachi administration.

Replying to another question, he said that the federal government should contribute to flood affectees and it was not a new stance of PPP.

On the Greece incident, he said it was very disappointing. He said that illegal immigration was being thwarted. The government was in contact to repatriate dead bodies and action would be taken against those, who were involved in the illegal immigration.

Answering a question, he said PPP did not have any differences with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that PPP would move forward with the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed by Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto and Mian Mohammed Nawaz Sharif.

'I have a very good working relationship with PM Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Mariyum Nawaz.

Replying to a question, he said, 'We need a controversy-free Census.' The apolitical and controversy-free census must be conducted, he said.

The PPP chairman said he had been purchasing water tankers because, in the era of dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharaf, the connection of the Bilawal house water line was cut. He said that the basic issue of Karachi was water.

