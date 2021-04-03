Bilawal postpones party CEC meeting due to Senate, NA sessions: Nayyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari postponed the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled on April 5 due to sessions of Senate and National Assembly.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on Saturday said the decision was taken as as most of party members have to attend sessions of upper and lower house of the parliament and would not be able to attend the CEC meeting, said a statement issued here.