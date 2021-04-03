UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Postpones Party CEC Meeting Due To Senate, NA Sessions: Nayyer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Bilawal postpones party CEC meeting due to Senate, NA sessions: Nayyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari postponed the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled on April 5 due to sessions of Senate and National Assembly.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on Saturday said the decision was taken as as most of party members have to attend sessions of upper and lower house of the parliament and would not be able to attend the CEC meeting, said a statement issued here.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Senate Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party April Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

26 minutes ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

28 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

28 minutes ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

28 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.