Bilawal Promoting Zardari's Politics Not Real PPP's Message: Farrukh Habib

Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:01 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said, Bilawal has forgotten the his mother and grand father's message for real democracy and following the footsteps of his father's dirty politics

He made these remarks while commenting over the speech of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that still street crimes is increasing day by day in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Extortion, land grabber mafia, corruption in all government departments, nepotism are the result of PPP's government in Sindh province for more than a decade.

The minister said that Bilawal is still immature political leader and not focusing on the real problems of the masses.

To a question he said that the main purpose of Rana Shamim's affidavit was to divert the attention of people from the case of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that soon absconder Nawaz Sharif would be deported by UK regime and will be sent to jail as he had disqualified forever from the courts.

