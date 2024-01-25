Bilawal Proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s Name For Presidency
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:57 PM
The PPP leadership says if the results favored the Pakistan Peoples Party in the general elections, the party would formally nominate Asif Ali Zardari for the position of President.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suggested Asif Ali Zardari for the position of President, presenting the recommendation before the party.
Bilawal Bhutto said that there is much to learn from Asif Ali Zardari's experience and expressed the desire for Asif Ali Zardari to become the President of Pakistan once again.
The senior leadership of the party also recommended Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's proposal to the party's Central Executive Committee. It said that if the results favored the Pakistan Peoples Party in the general elections, the party would formally nominate Asif Ali Zardari for the position of President.
Asif Ali Zardari had previously served as the President of the country in 2008.
The PPP formed the Federal government in the 2008 general elections, and Yousaf Raza Gillani became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. After a few months, presidential elections were held in the country, in which Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the new President, succeeding General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf.
During Asif Ali Zardari's presidency, he immediately initiated the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), and the 7th National Finance Commission (7th NFC) Award was also approved. As President, Asif Ali Zardari, under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, relinquished the power to dissolve assemblies, returning the authority to the parliament.
In December 2011, Zardari signed into law two bills approved by the parliament, resulting in multiple crimes against women becoming punishable offenses.
Recent Stories
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..
Art exhibition held at PAC
Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years
20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered
Interior Minister directs ICT administration to setup cheap markets
No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawa ..
Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-28
The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organizes works ..
PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Energy Conversion Materials’
Democratic system meant to serve people, not vice versa: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency1 minute ago
-
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: Experts5 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition held at PAC3 minutes ago
-
20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister directs ICT administration to setup cheap markets3 minutes ago
-
No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawaz14 minutes ago
-
The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organizes workshop13 minutes ago
-
PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Energy Conversion Materials’13 minutes ago
-
Democratic system meant to serve people, not vice versa: Solangi13 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements being ensured in the high-security zone during protests13 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police nab Lyari gang member involved in heinous crimes13 minutes ago
-
Four including Ex-MPA injured in car accident17 minutes ago