Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suggested Asif Ali Zardari for the position of President, presenting the recommendation before the party.

Bilawal Bhutto said that there is much to learn from Asif Ali Zardari's experience and expressed the desire for Asif Ali Zardari to become the President of Pakistan once again.

The senior leadership of the party also recommended Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's proposal to the party's Central Executive Committee. It said that if the results favored the Pakistan Peoples Party in the general elections, the party would formally nominate Asif Ali Zardari for the position of President.

Asif Ali Zardari had previously served as the President of the country in 2008.

The PPP formed the Federal government in the 2008 general elections, and Yousaf Raza Gillani became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. After a few months, presidential elections were held in the country, in which Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the new President, succeeding General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf.

During Asif Ali Zardari's presidency, he immediately initiated the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), and the 7th National Finance Commission (7th NFC) Award was also approved. As President, Asif Ali Zardari, under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, relinquished the power to dissolve assemblies, returning the authority to the parliament.

In December 2011, Zardari signed into law two bills approved by the parliament, resulting in multiple crimes against women becoming punishable offenses.