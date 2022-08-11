UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Proposes Constituting 'Oversight Committee' To Resolve Issues Of Non-Muslim Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Bilawal proposes constituting 'Oversight Committee' to resolve issues of non-Muslim Pakistanis

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday proposed constituting a 'Parliamentary Oversight Committee' to resolve the issues related to minorities especially the forced conversion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday proposed constituting a 'Parliamentary Oversight Committee' to resolve the issues related to minorities especially the forced conversion.

Addressing a Minority Convention organized by National Assembly here at National Assembly Hall, the foreign minister said that the forced conversion was not allowed in our constitution, besides islam also prohibited conversion to Islam by coercion.

He said that the government had tried to ensure implementation on minority quota and urged the National Assembly to ensure proper implementation on minority quota in government offices by passing effective legislation.

Bilawal Bhutto said that practical steps were being taken to improve the lot of minorities as our actions would prove that every citizen has equal status.

He said that Pakistan People's Party had taken various initiatives including electing non-Muslims on general and reserve seats.

He paid tributes to former minister (late) Shahbaz Bhatti, adding that he had given a sacrifice but not compromise on the rights of its people.

The foreign minister said that Sindh government had sufficient representation of Non-Muslim Pakistanis.

Efforts were being continued to give social, political and economic rights to all non-Muslim Pakistani as promised by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Shaheed Zufikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, he added.

He welcomed the initiative of holding minority convention.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Shahbaz Bhatti All Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab hails minorities' role in de ..

Chief Minister Punjab hails minorities' role in development of country

29 seconds ago
 Minorities day observed in befitting manner

Minorities day observed in befitting manner

33 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging gra ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging graveyard

11 minutes ago
 Present government would resolve the issues of Non ..

Present government would resolve the issues of Non-Muslim Pakistanis on priority ..

11 minutes ago
 Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues war ..

Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues warning

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.