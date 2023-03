ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday visited Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and discussed with him matters related to the prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

"Chairman Bilawal came over for a discussion on the political and economic situation in Pakistan today," the minister said on its Twitter handle.