Bilawal raises issue of desecration of Quran with Danish counterpart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said he received a call from Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and raised deep concern on the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and other European countries.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I received a call from Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and raised our deep concern on the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and other European countries. While acknowledging the Danish government's outreach to the Muslim world and condemnation of these abhorrent acts, I stressed the need for stopping Islamophobic acts that hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world. Also emphasised the need to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance."