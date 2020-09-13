UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Reaches Sukkur, Condoles With Nasir Shah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday visited Rohri, district Khairpur to condoled with Minister for Information, Local Government and Religious Affairs, Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah over the sad demise of his mother.

MNA Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, MNA Noman islam Shaikh, Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Shah and other Ministers were accompanied with him.

Bilwal extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

