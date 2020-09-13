Bilawal reaches Sukkur, condoles with Nasir Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday visited Rohri, district Khairpur to condoled with Minister for Information, Local Government and Religious Affairs, Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah over the sad demise of his mother.

MNA Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, MNA Noman islam Shaikh, Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Shah and other Ministers were accompanied with him.

Bilwal extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.