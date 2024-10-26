Bilawal Reaffirms Commitment To IIOJK Self-determination
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 10:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their enduring struggle for justice and self-determination, as Pakistan and IIOJK observe Black Day to mark the tragic occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947.
The Chairman of PPP, in his message, condemned the relentless human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the oppression faced by those demanding basic rights and freedom. “Pakistan stands resolutely with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
Their right to self-determination, enshrined in United Nations resolutions, is a human right that must not be denied through force or injustice,” he stated. “We urge the international community to act decisively to bring peace, justice, and freedom to this long-suffering region.”
Bilawal also highlighted the rich legacy of PPP’s dedication to the Kashmir cause. He paid tribute to the vision of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whose fierce advocacy for Kashmir remains unmatched, and to the tireless efforts of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who consistently championed Kashmir’s voice on global platforms.
He further acknowledged President Asif Ali Zardari's efforts, noting how, during his first tenure, he elevated the Kashmir issue to global prominence, tirelessly championing the rights of the Kashmiri people on the international stage. President Zardari remains steadfastly dedicated to advancing this cause with unwavering resolve.
He urged all Pakistanis to unite in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, raising their voices against the atrocities they face and advocating for a just and peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and under the framework of the United Nations.
The PPP, he assured, stands steadfast in honouring the sacrifices and struggles of Kashmiris and will continue to bring their voices to every national and international platform.
