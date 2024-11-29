Open Menu

Bilawal Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Palestinian Cause

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Bilawal reaffirms commitment to supporting Palestinian cause

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and their right to freedom.

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he said that the Party has always stood by the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and sovereignty. He paid tribute to the efforts of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who consistently advocated for Palestinian rights on the global stage.

The PPP Chairman condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, calling them blatant violations of international law and human rights. He urged the United Nations (UN) and other global institutions to fulfill their responsibilities by halting Israeli aggression.

He called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and the restoration of humanitarian aid activities for the besieged people of Gaza.

He emphasized that the international community must support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people. Reiterating Pakistan’s historic stance, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the necessity of a two-state solution, stating that it remained the only viable path toward a just and lasting resolution of the international issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Gaza Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

3 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

3 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

3 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

5 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

6 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

10 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

20 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

20 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan