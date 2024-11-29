Bilawal Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Palestinian Cause
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and their right to freedom.
On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he said that the Party has always stood by the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and sovereignty. He paid tribute to the efforts of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who consistently advocated for Palestinian rights on the global stage.
The PPP Chairman condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, calling them blatant violations of international law and human rights. He urged the United Nations (UN) and other global institutions to fulfill their responsibilities by halting Israeli aggression.
He called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and the restoration of humanitarian aid activities for the besieged people of Gaza.
He emphasized that the international community must support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people. Reiterating Pakistan’s historic stance, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the necessity of a two-state solution, stating that it remained the only viable path toward a just and lasting resolution of the international issue.
