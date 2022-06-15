(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Minister says relations between the two countries are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan's keen desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.

Talking to Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, he said relations between the two countries are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage. The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and energy cooperation, regional connectivity, operationalization of barter trade and border sustenance marketplaces, and facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen visiting Iran.

He also took up the issue of release or transfer of Pakistani prisoners detained in Iranian prisons. Talking to the Foreign Minister, Ebrahim Raisi said Iran attaches great importance to its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, which have considerable potential for further growth.