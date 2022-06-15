UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Reaffirms Pakistan's Keen Desire To Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Iran

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2022 | 01:48 PM

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

The Foreign Minister says relations between the two countries are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan's keen desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.

Talking to Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, he said relations between the two countries are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage. The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and energy cooperation, regional connectivity, operationalization of barter trade and border sustenance marketplaces, and facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen visiting Iran.

He also took up the issue of release or transfer of Pakistani prisoners detained in Iranian prisons. Talking to the Foreign Minister, Ebrahim Raisi said Iran attaches great importance to its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, which have considerable potential for further growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Iran Tehran Border

Recent Stories

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

47 minutes ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.