Bilawal Reaffirms Party’s Commitment To Justice, Democracy
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the ideals of peace, justice, democracy and human dignity.
In a message on the occasion of International Peace Day, he stressed that peace is not just the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, equality, and respect for human rights.
“True peace can only be achieved when every individual, regardless of their background or beliefs, is treated with fairness and dignity,” he said.
He highlighted that Pakistan, as a nation, has faced challenges in its pursuit of peace, both domestically and internationally, but has remained resilient in its quest to build a harmonious and prosperous society.
“PPP has always been at the forefront of advocating for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation, values that were championed by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he added.
Bilawal Bhutto also acknowledged this year’s United Nations theme for International Peace Day, “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”.
He urged the global community to work together in addressing shared challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change, which are critical to fostering lasting peace.
“Peace is interconnected with development, and the sustainable progress of any nation depends on the well-being of its people and the fairness of its systems,” he said.
He also cautioned the international community that the ongoing Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Israeli brutality in Palestine pose a grave threat to global peace and stability.
He further emphasized that in today’s world, emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, must be governed ethically and responsibly to ensure that they contribute to peace and do not exacerbate inequality or conflict.
“It is vital that we use technology as a force for good, promoting transparency, justice, and inclusivity,” he remarked.
Bilawal Bhutto calling on all citizens of Pakistan to contribute to the peaceful development of society.
“Let us honor this International Peace Day by standing firm in our resolve to build a Pakistan where peace, justice, democracy, and human dignity prevail, and where every citizen can live without fear or oppression,” he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal reaffirms commitment to peace20 seconds ago
-
FBR sets Sept 30 deadline for income tax returns, no extension to be granted: Spokesperson28 seconds ago
-
700 kanal state and reclaimed in Khanewal10 minutes ago
-
House gutted10 minutes ago
-
'Qawwal Maqbool Sabri' remembered on his 13th death anniversary20 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh20 minutes ago
-
25 booked for attacking police20 minutes ago
-
Citizens appreciate govt’s move to lower fuel prices20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves solarization of education board building30 minutes ago
-
103 kg drugs seized30 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight risk factors, growing threat of Alzheimer’s disease40 minutes ago
-
Cycling for Peace: NACTA’s rally inspires community spirit on Peace Day50 minutes ago