Bilawal Reaffirms Party’s Commitment To Justice, Democracy

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the ideals of peace, justice, democracy and human dignity.

In a message on the occasion of International Peace Day, he stressed that peace is not just the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, equality, and respect for human rights.

“True peace can only be achieved when every individual, regardless of their background or beliefs, is treated with fairness and dignity,” he said.

He highlighted that Pakistan, as a nation, has faced challenges in its pursuit of peace, both domestically and internationally, but has remained resilient in its quest to build a harmonious and prosperous society.

“PPP has always been at the forefront of advocating for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation, values that were championed by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also acknowledged this year’s United Nations theme for International Peace Day, “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”.

He urged the global community to work together in addressing shared challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change, which are critical to fostering lasting peace.

“Peace is interconnected with development, and the sustainable progress of any nation depends on the well-being of its people and the fairness of its systems,” he said.

He also cautioned the international community that the ongoing Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Israeli brutality in Palestine pose a grave threat to global peace and stability.

He further emphasized that in today’s world, emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, must be governed ethically and responsibly to ensure that they contribute to peace and do not exacerbate inequality or conflict.

“It is vital that we use technology as a force for good, promoting transparency, justice, and inclusivity,” he remarked.

Bilawal Bhutto calling on all citizens of Pakistan to contribute to the peaceful development of society.

“Let us honor this International Peace Day by standing firm in our resolve to build a Pakistan where peace, justice, democracy, and human dignity prevail, and where every citizen can live without fear or oppression,” he said.

