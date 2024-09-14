- Home
- Pakistan
- Bilawal reaffirms resolute commitment to upholding democratic values on Int'l day of democracy
Bilawal Reaffirms Resolute Commitment To Upholding Democratic Values On Int'l Day Of Democracy
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy to be marked on September 15 reaffirmed his Party's resolute commitment to upholding democratic values, defending human rights, and promoting inclusive governance.
He highlighted that democracy is not just a system of government but the foundation for a society where every citizen’s voice is heard, respected, and protected.
He stressed that the journey towards a stronger democracy is a continuous process requiring vigilance, perseverance, and the active participation of all segments of society.
"Democracy thrives when the rule of law prevails, when institutions are strengthened, and when the rights of the people are safeguarded against oppression and inequality," he remarked.
The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also endorsed the United Nations' theme for this year’s International Day of Democracy: "Ensuring effective governance of AI at all levels."
He emphasized the importance of responsible and ethical governance of artificial intelligence, stressing that emerging technologies must serve the people and be harnessed to promote transparency, accountability, and human rights.
"As AI becomes a powerful tool in modern governance, it is vital that its development and deployment are guided by democratic values and that its impact on society is just, fair, and inclusive," he said.
The Chairman further called for collective efforts to protect democratic processes and institutions, especially in times when they are under threat.
He emphasized that Pakistan’s progress and prosperity are inextricably linked with its democratic evolution.
"Pakistan People's Party has always been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy, from the leadership of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Our Party remains dedicated to ensuring that the democratic ideals our three generations fought for continue to flourish in Pakistan," he added.
Bilawal also encouraged the youth to actively engage in the democratic process, recognizing them as the driving force behind Pakistan's future. He stressed that their involvement is essential for ensuring a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance system.
The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded by reiterating the PPP’s commitment to strengthening democracy in Pakistan and ensuring that the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity form the bedrock of the nation’s governance. He urged the nation to uphold these values and work towards building a Pakistan that truly embodies the spirit of democracy in both the traditional and digital realms.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather experienced in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted11 minutes ago
-
Six illegal arms holders arrested in major crackdown21 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Inspection & Monitoring Directorate visits THQ Hospital Murree21 minutes ago
-
More e-Khidmat centres to be set up: PA deputy speaker21 minutes ago
-
Police sweep multiple areas in major search operation21 minutes ago
-
CM KP inaugurates Chief Minister’s Policy Office21 minutes ago
-
Channar visits Bahawalpur Development Authority office21 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6mln more from 220 defaulters21 minutes ago
-
Constitutional Bill in line with COD endorsed by all political parties including PTI: Dar31 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's hidden casualties: women bear brunt of decades-long conflict41 minutes ago
-
Asphalt work on Walton Road to complete till Sept 3041 minutes ago