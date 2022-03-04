UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Reiterates Pledge To Uphold People's Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Bilawal reiterates pledge to uphold people's rights

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his pledge to continue struggle for the rights of people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his pledge to continue struggle for the rights of people.

Addressing the participants of the long march which arrived in the city Thursday night, Bilawal said the PPP would not compromise on principles. The party had always made struggle to protect the rights of people, including the right to jobs and right to equal treatment, and would continue doing so.

The PPP leader demanded that the south Punjab should be made a separate province. He said the party believed in democracy and the democratic process, and it was ready to face political rivals in the elections.

Bilawal said the long march would reach Islamabad via GT Road in five days and then the party would go for a no-confidence move. He also criticized the PECA ordinance.

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, Syed Ali Haidar Gilani and others also spoke.

Meanwhile, the long march Friday left for Khanewal after a night stay in Multan.

