Bilawal Reiterates PPP's Commitment To Overcome Crises

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday reiterated his party's commitment to overcome nation's multifaceted crises after coming to government.

Addressing a public gathering here on Sunday, he vowed to bury the politics of hate and division, in the face of unprecedented economic challenges, security threats, and divisive politics.

Contesting the general election from Lahore, Bilawal emphasised the historical significance of the city and pledged to heal the country by addressing issues faced by labourers, farmers, youth, women, and minorities. He criticised the past impositions on Punjab, asserting Lahore's belonging to the PPP.

Highlighting the impact of the economic crisis, Bilawal presented a comprehensive '10-point agenda' focused on alleviating inflation, poverty, and unemployment. The agenda includes initiatives such as the 'Benazir Kissan Card' for farmers, 'Benazir Mazdoor Card' for labourers, and the 'Bhook Mitao Programme' to eradicate hunger.

Bilawal urged the PPP supporters to spread awareness about the party's vision, promising to implement party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's principles. He emphasized financial assistance for youth through the 'Youth Card' and expanding the Benazir Income Support Programme for women's empowerment.

Addressing the political landscape, Bilawal called for unity, inviting workers from other parties to join the PPP in creating a dignified political environment. He pledged to establish a 'Truth and Reconciliation' forum to address wounds and end the politics of hate and division.

Bilawal raised the slogan, 'Kal Bhi Bhutto Zinda Tha, Aaj Bhi Bhutto Zinda Hai,' symbolizing the PPP's commitment to serving the nation in line with its historical legacy. The chairman urged supporters to continue their efforts in the two weeks leading up to the elections.

