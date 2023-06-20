UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Reiterates To Follow Philosophy Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Bilawal reiterates to follow philosophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reiterated to follow the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reiterated to follow the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament.

According to a news statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP paid tribute to the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on her 70th birth anniversary and said that Dukhtar-e-Mashriq (Daughter of the East) was a ray of light throughout her life for the nation trapped in darkness, and even today her thoughts and philosophy are a beacon of light for the country in difficult situations.

He said due to the previous regime, inflation and unemployment have become uncontrollable in the country, but to control them and eradicate poverty, the people-friendly philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto must be followed, adding that in the past too, Pakistan had to face difficult situations many times, but the people always believed that no matter how tough the situation, "Benazir Aaegi, Rozgar Laaegi" (Benazir will come, bring employment).

"I assure the nation that if the people gave the mandate to our party in the upcoming general elections, the PPP government will also create ample employment opportunities in the country, just like it was done during the governments of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," he vowed.

Bilawal said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was, truly, a history-making personality and a movement, adding that if the plant of democracy is growing in the country today, it is the fruit of the long and tireless struggle and sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He pointed out that after the martyrdom of the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto played a key role in strengthening democratic institutions in the country and the promotion of equality in society.

The Chairman PPP said that the best way to pay homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is to follow her vision and philosophy and associate oneself with the struggle to complete her incomplete mission.

He said that the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is to establish the supremacy of the constitution and law in Pakistan, strengthen democratic institutions, eliminate poverty from the country and create a society where tolerance, equality and harmony prevail.

"The time has come for every one of us - the patriotic Pakistanis to put forward the 'Benazir Agenda' for the progress and development, prosperity, stability and upliftment of the country," he urged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Progress Women Media From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in illegal r ..

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in illegal recruitments' case

12 minutes ago
 PTA urges safe, responsible use of social media

PTA urges safe, responsible use of social media

10 minutes ago
 Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister ..

Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister for presenting ideal budget

10 minutes ago
 Yadgar, Bagh-e-Dastoor, a symbolic tribute to Paki ..

Yadgar, Bagh-e-Dastoor, a symbolic tribute to Pakistan's constitutional ideals: ..

10 minutes ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

18 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Officials ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Officials for Alleged Sexual Violence - ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.