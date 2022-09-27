Bilawal reviving ties with world: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social safety & Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri has said that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan is looking worrisome by seeing the international prestige and honour of the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who revived and strengthened diplomatic ties with various countries and urged them for extending their support and help to flood affected people of Pakistan.

She said that ambassadors from various countries came to Pakistan and they visited different flood-affected areas on appeal of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and they assured help and support for the flood affectees.

This she said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

She said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was not asking the world's countries for helping him but for the rehabilitation and help of the rain and flood affected people of the country while Imran Khan as Prime Minister was asking the world's countries for donations for his business and enterprises.

Shazia Marri said that PTI Chief Imran Khan Niazi's politics was based on abuse and blames.

She said that the enemies had also expressed their sympathies on catastrophe due to heavy rains and flash floods, but Imran Khan's role was shameful in terms of helping flood hit peoples.

Imran Khan tried to sabotage the process of aid being sent by the world's countries and international organizations for flood victims in Pakistan.

Federal Minister Poverty Alleviation & Social safety said that Benazir Income Support Program was a great gift of former President Asif Ali Zardari to the poor people and Benazir Income Support Program provided timely relief and financial aid to the flood victims.