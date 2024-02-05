Open Menu

Bilawal Rules Out Possibility Of Alliance With PML-N After Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 06:03 PM

Bilawal rules out possibility of alliance with PML-N after elections

The PPP chairman says it is immensely challenging for us to consider aligning with the Muslim League-Nawaz, primarily because the current iteration of the party does not uphold the principles outlined in the Charter of Democracy nor does it echo the calls for upholding the sanctity of the vote.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday ruled out the possibility of any alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after elections.

Bilawal emphasized that the events of May 9th transcended mere political boundaries.

He expressed these words during an interview to an international news outlet on Monday.

The PPP chairman articulated the necessity for politicians to establish a framework for conducting politics within the country.

Expressing his reservations, Bilawal said, “It is immensely challenging for us to consider aligning with the Muslim League-Nawaz, primarily because the current iteration of the party does not uphold the principles outlined in the Charter of Democracy nor does it echo the calls for upholding the sanctity of the vote. This version of the Muslim League-Nawaz is distinct; it aligns itself with the IJI and adopts titles such as 'Amir-ul-Momineen”.

He also said, “Collaborating with them would pose significant challenges,”.

Bilawal also raised concerns about the intentions of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, alleging attempts to exert pressure on the administration and disrupt the electoral process.

He noted a perceived bias in favor of Sharif within the caretaker government and administration.

Addressing allegations of electoral malpractice, Bhutto said, “We categorically reject any form of electoral manipulation. Our party is committed to contesting the elections based on our manifesto and principles,”.

He said, “There are certain political entities that perceive victory in the elections as a means to facilitate the formation of Mian Sahib's government. Reports suggesting attempts by Nawaz Sharif to coerce the administration into destabilizing the election are concerning. Such actions must be prevented to ensure political stability in the country,”.

He urged for transparency in the electoral process and emphasized the importance of fostering political understanding and cooperation within the nation.

Responding to a question, the PPP chairman expressed skepticism, particularly citing the involvement of individuals whose neutrality has been called into question.

He also emphasized the need for fair and transparent elections, free from undue influence or manipulation. He called upon the administration to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and reiterated his commitment to advancing Pakistan's political landscape.

