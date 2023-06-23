Bilawal saddened by Titan tragic incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the Titan submarine accident.

According to a statement, issued by the media cell of Bilawal House here on Friday, he offered his condolences to the families of people who died in the incident including two Pakistanis, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, saying that his heart went out to the families of those grieved by the unfortunate and heartrending accident. "I, on behalf of Pakistan and its people, also extend deepest sympathy and condolences to all those nations and the families whose citizens and loved ones were trapped in the unfortunate submarine," he added.

He also prayed for peace in the eternal life of all deported souls, and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.