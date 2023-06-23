Open Menu

Bilawal Saddened By Titan Tragic Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Bilawal saddened by Titan tragic incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the Titan submarine accident.

According to a statement, issued by the media cell of Bilawal House here on Friday, he offered his condolences to the families of people who died in the incident including two Pakistanis, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, saying that his heart went out to the families of those grieved by the unfortunate and heartrending accident. "I, on behalf of Pakistan and its people, also extend deepest sympathy and condolences to all those nations and the families whose citizens and loved ones were trapped in the unfortunate submarine," he added.

He also prayed for peace in the eternal life of all deported souls, and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Died Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

2 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

17 minutes ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

3 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan