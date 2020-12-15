UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Salutes APS Students On 6th Martyrdom Anniversary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:19 PM

Bilawal salutes APS students on 6th martyrdom anniversary

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said bloodshed of the innocent children of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar would continue to shake the conscience of the entire nation until the perpetrators and facilitators of this gory crime against humanity were not exposed and brought to justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said bloodshed of the innocent children of Army Public school (APS), Peshawar would continue to shake the conscience of the entire nation until the perpetrators and facilitators of this gory crime against humanity were not exposed and brought to justice.

In his message on the 6th martyrdom anniversary of the APS Peshawar carnage, he saluted the martyred students and their brave parents, whose immeasurable agony could only be felt by the families of those who also had their loved ones martyred by terrorists.

"Being the son of a martyr, I and the PPP, stand in complete solidarity with these parents," he maintained.

