Bilawal, Saudi Arabia FM Share Views On Bilateral Ties, Regional Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and global issues.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The foreign minister conveyed greetings and best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He also appreciated the vision and efforts of the Saudi leadership for progress and development of the Kingdom and regional peace.

The foreign minister also briefed His Highness about the ongoing flood situation and the challenges faced by Pakistan in relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

He thanked the leadership and people of the Kingdom for their generous support for Pakistan in the wake of the recent floods.

Both foreign ministers emphasized the vital importance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and agreed further to deepen mutual cooperation in all fields including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The Saudi Foreign Minister offered condolences over the loss of precious lives. He also expressed concern over the damage to infrastructure. He assured the Foreign Minister of Pakistan of the Kingdom's full support in regard to relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

