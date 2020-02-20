UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Bilawal says all options to be used against PTI govt

PPP Chairman says that he will not refuse if PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz invited him.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he would not refuse if PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz gave him invitation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they would not close any door; all options including elections or in-house changes would be considered and applied.

“The public and all opposition parties are on one-page,” said the PPP Chairman. He stated that there was the highest level of inflation in the country due to the policies of the PTI government. It had broken all the previous records, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters during his visit to Lahore. PPP Punjab leadership was present there at Bilawal House Lahore.

“Had Imran been honest there would have not been inflation at this high level,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

He also quoted the official statement about inflation that Imran Khan’s government record showed that there was record inflation for last 15 months.

He stated that according to FBR and State Bank, the tax target was not met and if the target of the tax was not achieved then how the government was there, he stated. He also stated that Imran should clarify that how inflation was increasing. The debt was also rising with every passing day, he added. Bilawal also rejected Govt and IMF deals and said that the government never cared about inflation during its meeting with IMF.

“This deal is completely an injustice and the government should tear this deal with IMF apart,” he added.

