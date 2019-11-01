Bilawal says democracy is under attack

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman joins JUI-F's Azadi March and says he is representing PPP.

ISLAMABAD:( Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that democracy was under attack and they were being ripped off from their democratic rights.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of Azadi March and announced his full support to JUI-F.

"I am here representing PPP whose founder gave a democratic constitution in 1973 but some forces do not want to seee the people of Pakistan as a powerful force," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal appreciated the participants of the march and said, “This is a puppet government. An incompetent government was chosen because of the rigged elections,".

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman welcomed and thanked the leaders of other parties, especially thanked Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Khan Wali, PPP chairman Bilawal.

Fazlur Rehman did not rule out the possibility of staging a sit-in in the Federal capital to push for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

The government has already beefed up security with the marchers’ arrival in Islamabad, deploying police and Rangers in Red Zone as well as Faizabad Interchange, Kashmir Highway and other locations.

The government has deployed 6,000 personnel of police and Rangers for the security of the protest’s venue in the H-9 area of Islamabad.

JUI-F has successfully entered into Islamabad and holding jalsa at Peshawar Mor. Shehbaz Sharif, the president of PML-N has also joined the Azadi March.

It mahy be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had made his participation conditional with Bilawal Bhutto's particiaition in the JUI-F's Azadi march.