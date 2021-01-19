UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Says ECP Has To Answer To The People For Delaying Foreign Funding Case

Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:19 PM

The PPP Chairman says that PDM is protesting against the foreign funding case of PTI today and he needs Umerkot’s support to oust the “selected” government.

UMERKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Election Commission of Pakistan had to answer to the people in delay in PTI foreign funding case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PDM was protesting against the foreign funding case of PTI today and he needs Umerkot’s support to oust the ‘selected’ government.

“ This government is not even selected but also ‘sponsored’,” said the PPP Chairman while addressing a ceremony in Umerkot on Tuesday.

He also asked Umerkot residents to support the PPP and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to oust the illegal and selected government. Zardari was in Umerkot to congratulate the PPP candidate who defeated the PTI candidate in the by-election with a huge margin.

“If he [Imran Khan] does not resign, the people of Umerkot will go to Islamabad and take his resignation. The funds for PTI government have come from foreign countries,” said Bilawal Bhutto, adding that the money for them came from India and Israel.

He also thanked the people of Umerkot people. He also stated that people of Umerkot responded to the enemy forces and gave a message to the ‘selected’ government

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ameer Ali Shah won the PS-52 Umerkot by-election, according to unofficial results. Shah secured 55,995 votes and defeated Grand Democratic Alliance’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged 29,445 votes. The Sindh Assembly seat fell vacant after PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of cardiac arrest last year.

More Stories From Pakistan

