Bilawal says govt will be held responsible if anything happened to Zardari

The Former President has been shifted to PIMS hospital for his treatment.

KARACHI:( Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if anythinig happened to former President Asif Ali Zardari the government would be held responsible, alleging that his father was denied access to specialist doctors and his personal physician.

Through a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came down hard upon the government authorities for denying access to his father to specialist doctors and his personal physicians.

Asif Ali Zardari, the former President, was behind the bars for his alleged role in fake accounts. His health, the sources said, was deteriorated after which he was shifted from jail to PIMS hospital.

Bilawal in his tweet said: " Our family is increasingly concerned about his health. If anything happens to our father, this government will be held responsible,". He said

Earlier, Zardari was taken to th PIMS from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Oct 22 and was admitted to the cardiology department's VIP ward.

A medicla board at PIMS suggested attachment of Holter monitor to check variation in his heartbeat.

The board also suggested that Zardari would remain in the hospital until all his tests proved normal .

Asif Ali Zardari had complaied about anxiety and dizziness. According to the doctors, the holter monitor is fixed when the patients complain of dizziness because this can occure due to a blow heartbeat.

"Zardarai is sick and he is idabetic," said a doctor ading that he had all these medical issues when he was president as well.

Just a day before, PPP leader Rehman Malik asked for relief of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on the pattern of legal remedy provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.

On June 10, Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the NAB after Islamabad High Court cancelled his pre-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts case.

His sister Faryal Talpur is also under trial in the same fake accounts case.

The NAB officials had informed the IHC that the anti-graft watchdog was investigating billions of rupees transactions through 28 bank accounts for which the investigation team required custody of the accused persons.