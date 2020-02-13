Bilawal says he is innocent

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he is innocent but has been summoned by the anti-graft body in Opal company case.

“The chief justice has remarked that I am innocent but even then I am being summoned by the NAB,” said the PPP Chairman. He has expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside the NAB office in Rawalpindi.

He appeared before the NAB officials under strict security arrangements. During his appearance, he was handed over a questionnaire comprising 32 questions and was directed to submit reply within two weeks.

“This is nothing but political victimization,” said Bilawal.

Heavy contingents of police had been deployed to stop the possible entry of the PPP workers inside the bureau’s premises.

PPP Chairman said that he was just seven years old when he came member or one among many other officials of the company. In such small case, how a man could be declared that he was involved in corruption.

There are total 24 accused in fake account case including former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur who are now on bail. According to the NAB sources, JV Opal 225—is a joint venture company between Zardari group Pvt. Ltd and Bilawal is one of its director. They said that JV Opal was established in 2011 2011 and had its office on a property in Karachi owned by the Zardari Group. From 2011 to 2013, the company did not generate any revenue, yet it purchased major assets, agriculture lands, commercial and residential properties in Islamabad and Karachi, states the JIT report.

The only amount it received, during this period, was of Rs1.2 billion from its business partner, the real-estate firm, which, according to the JIT report, was not due to the Zardari Group.

The investigators suspect that this payment was made by the real-estate company as a bribe or kickback for getting favors from the Sindh government in the form of illegal allotment of state land.