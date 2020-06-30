Bilawal says he will run party election campaign in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said he would personally the party campaign if elections were held in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Addressing a meeting of his party leaders of GB through video link, he said elections were scheduled in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release issued by the party secretariat here said.

The meeting was attended by Syed Mehdi Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate, Sadia Danish, Eng. Ismail, Muhammad Moosa, Muhammad Jafar, Mohd. Ali Aftab, Imran Nazir, Ali Muhammad Sher, Ayub Shah, Abbas Moosvi, Shamsuddin, Atiq Advocate, Bashir Ahmed, Aftab Haider and Agha Muhammad Ali Shah.

The PPP leaders apprised the PPP chairman of the political and coronavirus situation in the GB.

Bilawal directed the PPP candidates to run their election campaign with proper standard operating procedures.