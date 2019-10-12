Bilawal says he’ll prefer to die but won’t let Sindh go

The PPP Chairman says they will stamp on ‘Arrow’ on Oct 17and will give a message

LARKANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they would give a message after stamping on the arrow on October 17, making it clear that Sindh would never be let go. “Marsun, Marsun, Sindh Na Desun,” (I would rather die but would never let Sindh go), chanted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his rally at in Larkana.

He took out the rally against inflation and unemployment in the country, saying that poor people were getting economically murdered.

He also stated that the ‘puppet’ government had made lives of peoples difficult.

“Poor are being killed—espeically the farmers,” said Bilawal Bhutto. He categorically said that they would not accept the PTI-IMF budget.

He said PM Khan could not fulfill his promises as he said that he would build 5 million houses but never built even a single hhouse while promised to give jobs to the youths but they were roaming jobless in the streets.

“Poor’s shops and homes were being targeted,” he further said, questioning the PM: “Where your promises have gone?,”.

He further said that they would be fighting against the ‘selected’ and ‘puppet’ government and asked people to support him in this struggle.

Bilawal said the Federal government wanted to take over Karachi but his party party and people of Pakistan would fight together against them. He stated the ruling PTI cannot give relief to the people as they are sucking the blood of poor.

He also announced to hold a rally in Karachi on October 18.