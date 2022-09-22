Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2022) Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should discuss new terms after devastation caused by flash floods in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto has said that the floods in Pakistan are a global disaster and should be understood at the global level.

He has expressed these words in an interview on French tv in New York..

The Foreign Minister has said that an agreement was recently signed with the IMF for economic stability, but all the estimation and figures of the agreement have been washed away by the recent flood.

The floods have caused a loss of $30 billion to Pakistan, he added and said that the situation has changed after the flood, and the IMF should discuss new terms.

"We don’t want aid but justice from the international community," says Bilawal..

He regretted that unfortunately today India has changed, which is no longer secular, its policy is Islamo-fascist and Islamophobic, Muslims consider themselves unsafe in India, it has usurped and Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held meeting with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjar and said that Hungry could take advantage of investor-friendly climate in Pakistan and enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies especially in Special Economic Zones.