Bilawal says Imran Khan is our leader who will lead this time

(@fidahassanain)

He says that this is not time to criticize the ruling PTI as Coronavirus is serious issue at this moment.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal BhuttoZardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was their leader who will lead them in this challenging time of Coronvirus here on Wednesday.

He said that they also cancelled death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to be held on April 4 amid fears of the virus.

“There is need to criticize the ruling PTI as it is not time for that,” said Bilawal Bhutto. He was addressing a press conference in Karachi.

The PPP Chairman said that it was not time for politics and they would contest election when the time for this will come.

He also appreciated the efforts by Sindh government saying that they controlled Coronavirus to some extra by adopting strict measures.

He demanded the Federal government to provide kits for treatment of Coronavirus victims. Bilawal also stated that Coronavirus was a serious issue as international health systems collapsed and developed nations also failed to control it at one stage.

However, he said they were determined to defeat Coronavirus.