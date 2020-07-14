Bilawal says Imran Khan is “threat” to democracy

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that it the first and last Prime Minister Imran Khan who failed to unite the nation on Kashmir cause.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan was a “threat” to democracy and the nation as he slammed the PTI’s Foreign policy on Kashmir, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said here on Tuesday.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

The PPP Chairman said that every government in the past including elected, selected democratic or dictatorship all were able to unite the people on the cause of Kashmir but it was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who failed to do so.

“It is surprising that despite all these problems, prime minister, on the floor of the house, said that PTI’s foreign policy has been the most successful,” said Bilawal Bhutto while quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Imran khan had said that he was the only Politian from opposition and treasury benches to oppose Modi.

“PPP has always maintained its stance and has opposed him from day one and will do so in the future,” said Bilawal, pointing out that this government with Imran Khan in the prime minister office failed to form national unity on Kashmir cause.

“He ran Modi’s election campaign, saying that if he [Modi] wins the Kashmir issue will be resolved,” he added.

He also said that this appeasement policy of Imran Khan’s government must come an end as it badly damaged the country.

Bilawal also stated that his party had always been at the forefront of Kashmir issue while Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto fought the case of Kashmir and today Pakistanis and Kashmirs remembered his speeches in the United Nations.

Bilawal Bhutto also asked the government to provide relief to the frontline workers, labourers, farmers, and those affected by the coronavirus. The Sindh government, he said, despite all the hurdles and adversities, introduced friendly budget.

“Owing to the Federal government’s incompetency, we are facing a shortfall of Rs229 billion during a global pandemic, Punjab is receiving Rs470-80 billion less, and other provinces are facing the same treatment at a time when the Centre should have supported the provinces,” said the PPP Chairman, adding that for the first time since the creation of Pakistan, the country had negative growth.

Responding to the criticism Sindh faced for its response towards coronavirus, Bilawal said that the province had the highest testing capacity per capita, free of cost treatment for patients, and free tests for the virus were being conducted in the province.

“Intensive Care Units (ICU) and High Dependency Units (HDU) are more than any province. The [Centre] celebrated 100 days of fighting coronavirus in the National Command and Control Centre,” he said. He claimed that despite huge challenges, Sindh inaugurated a 50-bedded hospital.

Bilawal urged the media to do unbiased reporting on PTI's corruption narrative as the incumbent government was the most corrupt. "You can't spell corruption without the words PTI."

He highlighted that Transparency International had termed Imran Khan's government the "most corrupt" in Pakistan's history.

“Their own auditor general's report mentions there that there have been irregularities worth Rs270 billion. Musharraf's first amnesty scheme was for Imran Khan,”.

Highlighting the Sindh government’s budget and what was in it for the people, he said that the province would provide loans to the businesses affected by the pandemic

For agriculture sector, Sindh would provide subsidy in seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to the small farmers whose land is smaller than 25 acres in a bid to enhance their yield, he said.

In urban centres, loans have been arranged for businesses, while the province is aiming to provide a package to the families whose bread earners have succumbed to coronavirus.

For the women farmers, the Sindh government was providing community-based loans and soft loans.