Bilawal says no discussion with Maulana Fazl on rejoining of PDM

The PPP Chairman says that they have discussed strategy against to send the PTI government packing home.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday no discussion was carried out on rejoining of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Bilawal said that their discussion was about their anti-government strategy and sky-rocketing inflation.

He expressed these views after meeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The PPP Chairman said parliament’s joint session was postponed without taking anyone into confidence, he added. He stated that the recent defeat of the government in Parliament is huge success of opposition.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the unity of opposition parties is need of the time. This government is fake and opposition is trying to destroy its evil plans, he added.

Both the leaders also exchanged views over ongoing political scenario and anti-government strategy.

They also deliberated upon the situation caused by the increasing inflation in the country.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto said that opposition is united under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. My party will fully support opposition leader in joint session of the Parliament, he pledged.