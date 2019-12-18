Bilawal says no one is free in today’s Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal says that the current government is nothing but a puppet government, and vows to continue struggle to bring true democratic government.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that people and politics both are not free in Pakistan today and urged the masses to decide whether they wanted democratic government or puppet one.

Bilawal Bhutto said the puppet government was ruling there in the country and pointed out that the cases were being registered against everyone who was out there to protest.

“Even a tweet cannot be made in today’s Pakistan as he gets disappeared soon after doing it,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He expressed these views while addressing a workers’ convention in Raiwind.

Referring to the current democracy, the PPP Chairman said it is not democracy where people can’t even speak; its dictatorship. “ We have never accepted a fake, puppet and dictatorial regime before and nor will do now,” he said.

Bilawal also questioned the independence of media saying that interview of a terrorist could be broadcast but not the interview of any former president. He said that they would give freedom to media soon after coming to power.

During his speech, he also announced that death anniversary of his mother late Benazir Bhutto would be observed at Liaqat Bagh.