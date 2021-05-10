UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Says Peoples Are Suffering Due To PTI's Policies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Bilawal says peoples are suffering due to PTI's policies

The PPP Chairman says the slogan of “tabdeeli” has made peoples’ lives miserable and at least 20 people are committing suicide everyday due to economic ruin.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that people of Pakistan are suffering from horrible consequences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) policies.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the slogan of “tabdeeli” made peoples’ lives miserable.

He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was begging from the entire world. In a statement, Imran Khan said that today, foreign investors were not ready to come to Pakistan for business purpose.

He also held PM Imran Khan as responsible for the economic ruin.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, it is time to rouse from your slumber and apathy. As many as 20 people are committing suicide everyday due to economic hardships this government has put them under,” said the PM.

He asked the Federal government believed the common man would be able to make both ends meet with the annual rate of inflation exceeding 14%.

The PPP Chairman also said that the cost of medicines went up a 100%, leaving people to choose between treatment and sustenance. The government rolls out amnesty schemes for the elite, whitening their ill-gotten gains while the poor are told to be content with langarkhanas that serve more as backdrops for the Prime Ministers PR machine.

He also stated that people were unwilling to tolerate such back-crushing inflation, and that the puppet Prime Ministers plans to raise Rs 90 billion by increasing electricity rates would be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back.

“Imran Khan keeps blaming corruption, but he himself is patronising and promoting people accused of monumental corruption. His anti-people policies and ideology have brought the country to the edge of economic ruin,” he added.

